VIDEO: Black Bear Viciously Drags Deer Across Roadway In Allegheny National Forest

About 100 miles northeast of Pittsburgh sits Allegheny National Forest.

Covering over 500,000 acres of land, the forest is home to a vast array of wildlife including raccoons, foxes, beavers, mink, muskrat, deer and unfortunately for this deer… black bears.

On a recent trip through the forest, Howie Ament rolled up on a black bear savagely dragging a deer off the side of the road… or, at least what was left of the deer.

“The things you see in the Allegheny National Forest between Sheffield and Kane.”

The video has since been viewed more than 350,000 times.

Nature is not for the faint of heart…

