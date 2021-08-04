Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

VIDEO: Black Bear Viciously Drags Deer Across Roadway In Allegheny National Forest

Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 1 day ago

About 100 miles northeast of Pittsburgh sits Allegheny National Forest.

Covering over 500,000 acres of land, the forest is home to a vast array of wildlife including raccoons, foxes, beavers, mink, muskrat, deer and unfortunately for this deer… black bears.

On a recent trip through the forest, Howie Ament rolled up on a black bear savagely dragging a deer off the side of the road… or, at least what was left of the deer.

“The things you see in the Allegheny National Forest between Sheffield and Kane.”

The video has since been viewed more than 350,000 times.

Nature is not for the faint of heart…

VIDEO: Black Bear Viciously Drags Deer Across Roadway In Allegheny National Forest first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Two Massive Brown Bears Go To Battle Over Territory

You can hear the intensity in the air as two massive Brown Bears square off in a territorial battle in Finland. The action builds somewhat slow as the two bears align them selves with a tree between them as they start to spar back and forth with their claws. As the bears move out into the open field, the confrontation becomes more violent as the big bruins start to really sink their teeth into each other.
Whiskey Riff

Idaho Rodeo Spectator Draws His Pistol On Rogue Bull That Jumped Into The Crowd

One way or another, you’re bound to see some wild shit go down at a rodeo. When you have dudes holding on for dear life on a 1,500 lb. bull, it’s just inevitable. Last Thursday, a rodeo was held in Preston, Idaho. Not just any rodeo, the annual “That Famous Preston Night Rodeo.” And perhaps the most terrifying and/or exciting moment of the night part was when a rogue bull jumped his way into the crowd.
Whiskey Riff

Illinois Reporter Captures Hilarious Boat Launch Fail As Truck Sinks To Bottom Of The Lake Behind Him

You gotta have your head on swivel when you’re working the news camera… you never know what you might see. Local news reporter Jakob Emerson from WRSP Fox Illinois was doing a segment near Lake Springfield when he takes a peak behind him and notices something a bit peculiar… A 4×4 SINKING in the lake behind him. And when I say sinking, I mean the truck is almost completely submerged in the water. OOF… It was an obvious boat launch […] The post Illinois Reporter Captures Hilarious Boat Launch Fail As Truck Sinks To Bottom Of The Lake Behind Him first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Whiskey Riff

An Introduction To Deer Hunting: The 10 Best Guns For New Deer Hunters

The general consensus is that baseball is officially “America’s pastime,” but you could easily make the argument that it is actually deer hunting. Heading out into the woods in search of a deer to harvest was a staple of Native American culture long before pioneers showed up here and wild venison has been a major food source for Americans since long before recorded history began.
Whiskey Riff

RIP: Molson Coors To Retire 11 Beers Including Keystone Ice, High Life Light & More

Molson Coors is officially discontinuing 11 beers from their vast collection of brews, and all the old men out there boozing on a budget are going to be PISSED. Keystone Ice, Keylightful, Milwaukee’s Best Premium, Miller High Life Light, Hamm’s Special Light, Steel Reserve 211, Olde English HG 800, Magnum, Icehouse Edge, Henry Weinhard’s Private Reserve and Mickey’s Ice.
Whiskey Riff

Anonymous Country Singer Leaves $1,000 Tip For Mom Working Double Shift At North Carolina Waffle House For

This is the kind of news you like to read. According to CBS 17, a Greensboro, North Carolina, Waffle House waitress, Shirell “Honey” Lackey, received a monster tip from an anonymous country music singer while working a double shift. But it wasn’t just any double shift… Honey also was taking care of her daughter in the restaurant while taking care of customers. The anonymous country singer placed a pickup order and somebody from the crew picked it up, leaving a […] The post Anonymous Country Singer Leaves $1,000 Tip For Mom Working Double Shift At North Carolina Waffle House For first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Whiskey Riff

Idiot Yellowstone Tourist That Almost Got Mauled By A Grizzly Bear Now Facing Two Charges

Do you remember back to a couple months ago when a women went viral for walking up to a Yellowstone grizzly bear, trying to get a photo?. Do you remember how the bear charged her idiot ass, and the pumped the brakes at the last second? Do you remember how she just turned around and walked away, with no clue how lucky she was not to get mutilated? And finally, do you remember how US Park Rangers were looking for her?

