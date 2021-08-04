Cancel
Robbinsville, NJ

Scenes From Robbinsville’s National Night Out 2021

MidJersey.News
MidJersey.News
 1 day ago
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ (MERCER)–National Night Out 2021 was held tonight at Robbinsville Police Headquarters. Activities included a K-9 Demonstration; Robbinsville Township Fire Department vehicle extrication demonstration; DJ; Bounce Houses; Hot Dogs; Shirley Temple Bar; Cotton Candy; Popcorn; Snow Cones; and much more. It was a great opportunity for the community to come together and meet Robbinsville’s officers and built community partnerships.

MidJersey.News

MidJersey.News

Trenton, NJ
MidJersey.News covering news from Trenton to the NJ Shore

