Scenes From Robbinsville’s National Night Out 2021
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ (MERCER)–National Night Out 2021 was held tonight at Robbinsville Police Headquarters. Activities included a K-9 Demonstration; Robbinsville Township Fire Department vehicle extrication demonstration; DJ; Bounce Houses; Hot Dogs; Shirley Temple Bar; Cotton Candy; Popcorn; Snow Cones; and much more. It was a great opportunity for the community to come together and meet Robbinsville’s officers and built community partnerships.midjersey.news
