Rays ace Tyler Glasnow to undergo Tommy John surgery on Wednesday

Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Nelson Cruz is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners. Cruz is taking a seat for the matinee after going 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts on Tuesday. He is 5-for-21 with 5 strikeouts over the last five contests. Austin Meadows is playing designated hitter in place of Cruz and batting cleanup in Wednesday's matinee. Randy Arozarena is moving to left field in place of Meadows and Brett Phillips is making a start in right. Arozarena, who went 3-for-4 with a solo home run on Tuesday, is hitting third.