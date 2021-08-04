Cancel
Rays ace Tyler Glasnow to undergo Tommy John surgery on Wednesday

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTampa Bay Rays ace Tyler Glasnow will undergo Tommy John surgery on Wednesday to repair the partially torn ulnar collateral ligament and flexor strain in his right arm. Glasnow sustained the injury in his throwing arm during a start against the Chicago White Sox on June 14. The 27-year-old will miss the rest of the season and is coming to grips with the possibility that he will miss the entire 2022 campaign as well.

