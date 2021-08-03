Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

The Infrastructure Bill Includes Upgrades To Roads, Bridges And... Salmon Recovery?

NPR
 2 days ago

The Senate is preparing to vote as early as this week on a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill. Now, the bill is massive not just in price tag, but also in page count. It runs 2,700 pages. Which got us wondering, what is actually in this bill? What would it actually do if it becomes law? For some answers, we are turning to NPR congressional correspondent Kelsey Snell. She has been reading through this enormous piece of legislation.

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Murkowski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Salmon#Senate#Npr#Democrats#Republicans#House#Verb8tm Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & Courtsmarketplace.org

With the 2,700-page infrastructure bill comes a lot of lobbying

The Senate is still hammering out the details of the massive infrastructure bill, with members trying to add or block amendments and — at least for supporters — sell it to constituents back home. The White House on Wednesday released a state-by-state breakdown on where the money for roads, bridges,...
Congress & Courtsoc-breeze.com

SCAG provides update on infrastructure package

On Wednesday, July 28, the US Senate voted 67-32 to begin debating the bipartisan infrastructure stimulus proposal, with 17 Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, joining all 50 Senate Democrats in favor. After several months of negotiations on infrastructure, this takes the proposal to the next step in the legislative process.
Cincinnati, OHwnewsj.com

Editorial: Portman builds an infrastructure deal

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman deserves credit for brokering a bipartisan infrastructure deal, but he has a lot more work to do to get it over the finish line. The deal survived a test vote in the Senate last week, but that’s no guarantee it will become law. Hammered out over...
Cincinnati, OHwvxu.org

Portman: Infrastructure Bill 'Paves The Way' To Address Brent Spence Bridge

The $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill is set to be voted on this week. One of the main talking points in the Tri-State area regarding infrastructure is the Brent Spence Bridge. Republican Sen. Rob Portman says the bill will provide $60 billion, including $45 billion in new grant funding, for state and local governments to fund projects like the Brent Spence Bridge. If the bill passes, Portman says states would have to apply for these grants.
Congress & Courtserienewsnow.com

Senate inches closer to infrastructure package vote

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Senators continued offering amendments to the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package Tuesday. Now, we’re learning more about where the roughly $550 billion in new spending is likely to go. According to the White House, below is a list of some of the topline expenditures in the plan:
Posted by
The Hill

New hurdle slows $1 trillion infrastructure bill

Senate action on a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill has slowed to a crawl as lawmakers haggle over more than 250 proposed amendments to the legislation. In several instances, senators are holding their colleagues’ amendments hostage by objecting to voting on them unless their own priorities are also guaranteed a vote.
Congress & CourtsConsumer Reports.org

Infrastructure Bill Omits Key Safety Features in Cars

The bipartisan infrastructure bill being crafted in Congress would have a major impact on U.S. transportation for years to come. In its current guise, the $1 trillion legislation includes spending on roads, bridges, rails, and other major projects, as well as provisions aimed at improving safety for motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists. The bill also covers a number of other infrastructure items, including broadband internet access, public transportation, electrical grid improvements, and environmental cleanup.
Wisconsin Statewpr.org

$1T Infrastructure Bill Could Help Fix Wisconsin's Deteriorating Roads, Bridges And Water Systems

The $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill introduced by the U.S. Senate this week could mean sweeping investments for roads, bridges, internet and water infrastructure in Wisconsin. But, Republican senators are calling for changes on how to pay for the bill as House Democrats threaten to tie its fate to another proposal investing in "human infrastructure," such as funding for tax breaks and child care.

Comments / 0

Community Policy