Scrapbook August 2021

Cleveland, it seems, is big enough to have two Guardians. In the wake of the Ohio flat-track roller derby team suing the erstwhile Cleveland Indians baseball team in federal court last month for trademark infringement, the two teams on Tuesday announced they had reached “an amicable resolution.” Both teams can use the Guardians name. It is unclear from the announcement if the baseball team paid or otherwise compensated the roller derby team. The resolution, which could have been reached before the two teams battled each other in federal court and at the U.S. Trademark and Patent Office, will enable the baseball team to...

