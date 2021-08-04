ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scrapbook August 2021

By Reader Contributed
 2021-08-04

Cover picture for the articleSee your favorite sportsman or woman — or see yourself — in an upcoming issue of GON...

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
Tennessee target decommits from Big 12 program days after UT visit

Tennessee Football coverage presented by — It looks like Tennessee made a good impression on one of its 2022 recruiting targets. Dallas, Georgia running back Justin Williams picked up an offer from Josh Heupel’s staff on Oct. 29. Two weeks later, he made the trip to Knoxville to take in the Tennessee-Georgia game. Wednesday night, Williams backed off his pledge to West Virginia.
Report: Texas chairman attends practice to deliver message personally to Steve Sarkisian

Texas had a special guest at practice on Wednesday. The chairman was reportedly in attendance — and he gave Steve Sarkisian the university’s full support. Kevin Eltife, the Texas chairman of the UT System Board of Regents, went to Longhorns practice Wednesday to personally inform Sarkisian that he has the university’s support, according to Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman.
"I'm not afraid of ANYONE": PGA Tour champion to begin course reporting role

Matt Every will be walking the fairways at Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia this week, but this time, as an on-course reporter. The two-time PGA Tour winner will be working for Golf Channel at the RSM Classic, giving his thoughts from on the course at the PGA Tour's final event of 2021.
College Football Radio Announcers Suspended For In-Game Comments

The Big 12 has issued a public reprimand and suspension for the Texas Tech radio booth announcers following comments made during Saturday’s win over Iowa State. While the specific comments in question were not revealed, the conference said the punishment comes in response to the announcers “questioning the integrity” and “specifically calling out” members of the Big 12 officiating crew. The comments were “well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior” in the eyes of the conference.
College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard News

Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
Michigan State vs Ohio State Prediction, Game Preview

Michigan State vs Ohio State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20. Record: Michigan State (9-1), Ohio State (9-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. – Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now. – All of the CFN Fearless Predictions. Michigan State vs Ohio...
Ryan Day Sends Clear Message About Michigan State Game

Only one team is leaving “The Horseshoe” with a 10-1 record on Saturday. No. 5 Ohio State hosts No. 7 Michigan State in Columbus this weekend with a Big Ten division title hanging in the balance. Ahead of the nationally televised matchup, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day kept the messaging...
Paul Finebaum Has Bold Claim About No. 6 Michigan

There wasn’t any movement at the top of the latest College Football Playoff rankings, but ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum believes at least one team in the top seven should have moved up a spot. During this Wednesday’s edition of Get Up, Finebaum said he thinks Michigan is under-ranked at the...
Top West Virginia Recruit Has Decommited From The Team

Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, Justin Williams, a four star running back recruit in the 2022 class, has decommited from West Virginia!. Williams visited Tennessee this following weekend and openly admitted enjoying the visit. In his message posted on his personal social media account, Williams said the following: “After...
Navy-Notre Dame Returning to Dublin in August 2023

Navy and Notre Dame will play on foreign soil for the first time since 2012 when Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, plays host to this historic rivalry for the 96th meeting between the two schools, Naval Academy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk and Notre Dame Vice President and James E. Rohr Director of Athletics Jack Swarbrick announced. The game will take place on August 26, 2023, and be broadcast on NBC and simul-streamed on Peacock.
Skin A Deer – Tailgate Deer Processing

Every November when the rut kicks in and either-sex days open in many counties, there are deer processors across Georgia that fill up and are not able to take any more deer. A deer hunter should know how to quarter a deer and get that meat in a cooler. Here,...
199-Inch Redemption Buck

Like many who take a once-in-a-lifetime buck, Pine Mountain’s Cory Craft played a years-long chess game with a monstrous buck that freely roamed on and off his property. On Nov. 12, Cory finally got to proclaim checkmate. Cory used a rifle to take an 18-point Harris County buck that rough-scored...
Southern Reflections With Scott Hodges

Every November when the rut kicks in and either-sex days open in many counties, there are deer processors. Scott Hodges gets to interview his 12-year-old son Ross after the young man downs a super 8-point buck. November 8, 2021. While on a photo shoot for a potential cover for GON...
Cleveland Guardians Settle Name Lawsuit With Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland, it seems, is big enough to have two Guardians. In the wake of the Ohio flat-track roller derby team suing the erstwhile Cleveland Indians baseball team in federal court last month for trademark infringement, the two teams on Tuesday announced they had reached “an amicable resolution.” Both teams can use the Guardians name. It is unclear from the announcement if the baseball team paid or otherwise compensated the roller derby team. The resolution, which could have been reached before the two teams battled each other in federal court and at the U.S. Trademark and Patent Office, will enable the baseball team to...
Kristine Fischer Wins Kayak Tournament Of Champions Event On Eufaula

Kristine Fisher, who is orginally from Nebraska but now lives on the road fishing tournaments and producing social-media content, became the first female to earn one of the most prestigious titles in professional tournament kayak fishing with a win at Lake Eufaula this weekend. The 2021 Hobie Bass Open Series...
