NBA

Jazz to sign shot-blocking center Hassan Whiteside

By Dana Greene
ABC 4
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz have found another rim protector to back up Rudy Gobert. 7-foot center Hassan Whiteside has agreed to sign with the Jazz for what is believed to be the NBA veteran minimum. Whiteside, 32, is coming off his least productive year in...

www.abc4.com

