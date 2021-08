The Witcher: Monster Slayer is out now on mobile devices, with a wide range of nasty monsters to take out. You play as a newly trained Witcher in this fantastical land, with the task of helping residents with quests, and ridding the world of the evil scourge of monsters. Of course, not every fight is a walk in the park and you’ll need as much sword proficiency as you can get. We’ve got the lowdown on The Witcher: Monster Slayer perfect parry, and how to block damage most effectively.