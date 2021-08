Why a Kuznetsov trade is not as simple as you may think originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. When the Capitals fell to the Boston Bruins in five games to end the 2021 season, major changes seemed inevitable. The name many people began to focus on was Evgeny Kuznetsov. But while you may think trading away a top-line center should be an easy and profitable decision, it is actually far more complicated than many realize and that is why Kuznetsov looks poised for another year in Washington in 2021-22.