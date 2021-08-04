Chief: No warnings for bad driving

Beginning Thursday, Batesville patrolmen will have a zero tolerance policy for speeding and careless driving in school zones. “Our officers are usually very accommodating and will give warnings to slow speeders in some cases, but not this week,” said Chief of Police Kerry Pittman Tuesday. “Batesville Police Department takes the safety of school children very seriously and we absolutely will not tolerate drivers who put families and children in danger because they are late for work or not paying attention to flashing lights.”