IN THE LOOP: Jeon Somi ‘Dumb Dumb,’ ASTRO ‘After Midnight,’ and More of the Hottest K-Pop Releases This Week

By Alexa Lewis
kpopstarz.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article1. Jeon Somi - "Dumb Dumb" Jeon Somi made her much-anticipated comeback a year after "What You Waiting For" with "Dumb Dumb" on August 2!. The song, which Somi helped co-write, sings about the heart of a teenage girl trying to appear herself to her crush. Within 24 hours, the music video surpassed 10 million views and ranked in numerous iTunes charts worldwide.

