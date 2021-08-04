IN THE LOOP: Jeon Somi ‘Dumb Dumb,’ ASTRO ‘After Midnight,’ and More of the Hottest K-Pop Releases This Week

Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon (DJ HYO) will release her new single "Second" soon!. On August 9th at 6PM KST, Hyoyeon's new single "Second" will be released on various music sites including Flo, Melon, Genie, iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, QQ Music, and more. "Second" is a summer dance pop genre song, with a cheerful rhythm and a heavy 808 bass sound. The lyrics will contain a positive message that comforts listeners with the reassurance that amidst one's busy life, it is okay to give yourself time to breathe.