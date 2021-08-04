Democrat Shontel Brown has defeated progressive Nina Turner in the primary for an open US House seat in northeast Ohio

Mike Carey has won the Republican primary preceding the special election in Ohio’s 15th congressional district, the Associated Press projects. Carey claimed to be an “outsider” campaigning on behalf of “working class families,” but he worked for more than 20 years as an energy industry lobbyist and executive. Though a longtime Republican operative in Ohio criticized him as the “swampiest swamp creature” in an interview with The Daily Beast, Carey won Donald Trump’s endorsement. He said in a victory speech Tuesday, “Tonight, Republicans across Ohio’s 15th Congressional District sent a clear message to the nation that President Donald J. Trump is, without a doubt, the leader of our party.” Former Rep. Steve Stivers, a Republican, vacated the seat in May in favor of the private sector. Carey will face off against state representative Allison Russo, who won the Democratic primary.