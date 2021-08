One of the biggest events of the 2021 fall film season will be the opening night of the New York Film Festival, which will mark the world premiere of Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” The Shakespeare adaptation is anticipated for several reasons, not least of which because it pairs acting titans Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, but it’s most notable for marking Joel Coen’s first solo outing as a filmmaker. Joel wrote and directed “Macbeth” without brother Ethan, with whom he helmed Oscar winners such as “Fargo” and “No Country for Old Men,” among other films. Why did the Coen...