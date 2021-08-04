Biden pleads for Americans to get vaccinated
Biden criticized the governors of two states -- Florida and Texas -- where one-third of the country's new hospitalizations for COVID-19 are reported.www.fox32chicago.com
Biden criticized the governors of two states -- Florida and Texas -- where one-third of the country's new hospitalizations for COVID-19 are reported.www.fox32chicago.com
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0