Biden pleads for Americans to get vaccinated

Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBiden criticized the governors of two states -- Florida and Texas -- where one-third of the country's new hospitalizations for COVID-19 are reported.

