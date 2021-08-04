Cancel
Augustana welcomes incoming freshman with open house

WQAD
WQAD
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NLklf_0bH1Z4Yb00

Freshman making their way to Augustana College this fall got the opportunity to to visit the school and meet some of their peers on Monday.

On August 2, the university held the Augie Bound Connect event for incoming freshman, many of whom who were visiting the school for the first time.

Students were able to explore the campus during the open house and meet their peers and roommates in-person, as well as take part in a scavenger hunt.

We had so. much. fun. showing the Class of 2025 around their soon-to-be-home during our Augie Bound Connect event today...

Posted by Augustana College - Illinois on Monday, August 2, 2021

Augustana begins classes on August 30, with students returning to the classrom full-time.

