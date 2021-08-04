Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

In the blogs: Slight detours

By Jeff Stimpson
accountingtoday.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe problem with some tax credits; a PPP forgiveness portal; crypto replies; and other highlights from our favorite tax bloggers. National Taxpayer Advocate (https://www.taxpayeradvocate.irs.gov/taxnews-information/blogs-nta/): A previous blog set out the initial stages of a tax return’s journey once it’s been filed, including certain detours a return may take as it goes through reviews prior to being posted on IRS systems. One of these detours: a review by the IRS’s Error Resolution System, where the return is reviewed for possible errors or omissions. And this filing season ERS has experienced a significant backlog, causing delays in refunds.

www.accountingtoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Deductions#Tax Credit#Tax Law#Tax Bill#Taxjar#Tax Foundation#The New York State#Ptet#The Tax Times#Fbar#Bloomberg Tax#The U S Senate#Democratic#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
SBA
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
IRS
Related
Personal Financemltnews.com

Sponsor spotlight: Don’t lose your refund

The tax filing due date often brings a sigh of relief to most taxpayers. Unfortunately, every tax day also closes the window on the ability to claim a refund. According to the IRS, in 2017 up to 1.4 million individuals representing $1.35 billion in unclaimed refunds had this money turned over to the U.S. Treasury this past tax day.
Personal Financefa-mag.com

Why Tax Uncertainty Requires Advisor Vigilance

The current uncertain tax situation in Washington requires constant scrutiny by advisors, according to Ross Bruch, senior vice president and senior wealth planner at Brown Brothers Harriman, a private investment bank and wealth management firm based in New York City. Business and individual tax decisions have to be weighed on...
Congress & Courtsaccountingtoday.com

The winners and losers in the bipartisan infrastructure bill

A Senate plan to spend $550 billion on U.S. infrastructure stands to benefit industries heavily dependent on transportation, with companies including Amazon.com Inc., FedEx Corp. and Comcast Corp. among the biggest winners. Senators are debating the legislation after reaching agreement over the weekend on final text, and expect to vote...
Congress & Courtsaccountingtoday.com

Senate plans to end employee retention tax credit early

The bipartisan infrastructure bill would end a tax break Congress crafted to help businesses struggling during the pandemic but relatively few companies have claimed. The employee retention tax credit, worth up to $28,000 per employee kept on the payroll in 2021, would end Sept. 30 under the legislation that the Senate is expected to pass this week. The House, however, is on recess until Sept. 20 and wouldn’t take up the bill until the fall.
Income Taxaccountingtoday.com

Tax planning for 2022

It’s never too early to start thinking about the end of the year, and the moves clients should make to be in the best position for the 2022 filing. This report will cover the latest in tax laws and regulations, and share expert tips and strategies.
Income TaxAccountingWEB

Tax Planning for 2021’s Schedule E of Form 1040

The IRS’s initial draft of 2021’s Schedule E components are often major elements of tax liability or savings, and often the most complex details of the return. The parts consist of rental real estate and royalties, income of partnerships and S corporations, then income of trusts and estates, followed by a section on REMICs (real estate mortgage investment conduits). The fifth and final section sums these parts, also adding a “one-liner” (line 40) for net farm rental income from Form 4835.
Public Healthaccountingtoday.com

States haven’t needed to raise taxes to cope with pandemic

Most states have managed to get through the COVID-19 pandemic without increasing taxes, despite predictions last year, according to a new report. For the report the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center and tax software provider Avalara surveyed officials from 44 states about their 2020 fiscal year and projections for the future to measure how states fared and what they’re planning. The report found that states mostly emerged from the COVID-19-driven recession in good fiscal shape. Most states aren’t planning to expand their general sales tax bases but some are looking at imposing specific taxes on industries that benefited from changing consumer behavior, including cannabis and technology-enabled alternatives, like peer-to-peer car sharing.
U.S. Politicsthv11.com

VERIFY: Are you getting a fourth stimulus check?

INDIANAPOLIS — Congress has already approved three separate rounds of stimulus payments during the pandemic. But will there be a fourth stimulus check soon appearing in your bank account?. The claim. A recent Facebook post claimed “And it passed 15 minutes ago. WE GET ANOTHER STIMULUS CHECK FOR $2500 on...
Income Taxaccountingtoday.com

How domicile location can reduce state and local tax burdens

Reducing income tax burden can be the motivation for changing state and local residency. Currently, nine states have no income tax: Alaska, Florida, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming. Remote work has made relocation a reality for many people who previously would not have been able to consider it. That has led to an increasing number of people taking the tax residency plunge.
Businessfederalnewsnetwork.com

October COLA reveal will jolt many retirees

The January cost-of-living adjustment for federal, military, and Social Security retirees is expected to be between 5% and 6%. That is much, much bigger than the 1.3% retirees got in January 2021. And it could easily top the last big COLA of 5.8% most retirees got in 2009, as the nation was emerging from a relatively brief but deep recession.
expressnews.com

Taylor: The child tax credit is automatic payment for parents

I previously predicted one good thing that could come from the COVID-19 pandemic and forced shutdown of many workplaces: basic income checks — unconditional money transfers — to alleviate poverty. Well, unconditional money transfers haven’t arrived yet in the form I expected. But we got the expanded child tax credit,...
Personal Financecurrentfederaltaxdevelopments.com

IRS Releases Additional Guidance on the Employee Retention Credit, And It's Not Good News for Majority Shareholders

The IRS has published 34 pages of additional guidance[1] on the Employee Retention Credit (ERC), including the first guidance on the changes made for the 3rd and 4th quarter credits and the official IRS word on the related party issues raised by the references to IRC §§51(i)(1) and 267(c) we wrote about in April of 2021.[2]
Income Taxaccountingtoday.com

Tax Strategy: Helping your clients with CTC advance payments

For years, all taxpayers have had to look forward to from the Internal Revenue Service was their annual tax refund. Then, along came COVID and suddenly 2020 offered Economic Impact Payments, one in 2020 and the next in calendar year 2021 but related to the 2020 tax return. The year 2021 has further expanded the trend, with a third round of EIPs, which might even be divided into two parts, one based on the 2019 tax return and a possible second payment based on the 2020 tax return. The year 2021 has also brought IRS payments for refunds of taxed unemployment compensation for 2020 tax returns filed before the unemployment compensation exclusion was enacted. And now, starting on July 15, 2021, 2021 has also brought monthly advance payments of the Child Tax Credit. Currently the advance payments are for 2021 only; however, the Biden administration has proposed extending them through at least 2025 and some Democrats in Congress hope to make it permanent.
Personal Financejournalofaccountancy.com

COBRA premium assistance credit clarified further

In 11 questions and answers, the IRS on Monday gave additional guidance to employers, health insurers, and plan administrators on how to provide laid-off employees temporary assistance paying for COBRA continuation coverage and claim a corresponding tax credit (Notice 2021-46). In May, the Service issued Notice 2021-31, containing a set...

Comments / 0

Community Policy