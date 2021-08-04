In the blogs: Slight detours
The problem with some tax credits; a PPP forgiveness portal; crypto replies; and other highlights from our favorite tax bloggers. National Taxpayer Advocate (https://www.taxpayeradvocate.irs.gov/taxnews-information/blogs-nta/): A previous blog set out the initial stages of a tax return’s journey once it’s been filed, including certain detours a return may take as it goes through reviews prior to being posted on IRS systems. One of these detours: a review by the IRS’s Error Resolution System, where the return is reviewed for possible errors or omissions. And this filing season ERS has experienced a significant backlog, causing delays in refunds.www.accountingtoday.com
