Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Colts' Quenton Nelson suffers same foot injury as Carson Wentz, out 5-12 weeks

By Connor Grott
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HxttN_0bH1YW3500

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts star offensive lineman Quenton Nelson will be out five to 12 weeks after suffering the same foot injury as starting quarterback Carson Wentz.

Dr. David Porter was scheduled to perform Nelson's surgery Tuesday in Indianapolis. Porter performed surgery on Wentz's left foot Monday.

"Where Carson's was an old [high school football] injury that cropped up, Q's was not an old injury," Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters. "Q's was a developmental anomaly. Something he was kind of born with, something always there, you never know and all of a sudden there it is.

"They got there different ways, but essentially the same thing. Can't make that up, right?"

Nelson sustained the right foot injury during Monday's training camp practice. He briefly exited the practice, but he later returned. The All-Pro guard watched Tuesday's practice from the sideline with a boot on his injured foot.

Reich said the recovery timelines for Nelson and Wentz are wide and uncertain because players heal at different rates. The team could have a better understanding on their returns once they begin the rehabilitation process.

The loss of Nelson adds to the Colts' growing list of offensive line problems. The club is already without Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly for multiple weeks due to an elbow injury, and left tackle Eric Fisher is still rehabilitating from a torn Achilles.

The Colts selected Nelson with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. He has started all 48 regular-season games and three playoff contests at left guard since entering the league.

Nelson has been named a Pro Bowler and All-Pro in each of his three seasons.

Comments / 0

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
155K+
Followers
37K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Reich
Person
Carson Wentz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Bowl#American Football#Colts#Notre Dame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLBleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Most Overpaid Player Entering 2021 Season

Due to the next-man-up nature of contracts and the consistent growth of the league, NFL players are as well-compensated as they've ever been. While we'll never fault a player for getting as much as they can, some of their teams may regret handing them big-money deals. Which players aren't living...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Former Houston Oilers O-Lineman Passes Away: NFL Tracker

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are all about "meat-and-potatoes'' moves ... and those are ongoing. ... Updated by the minute, our Texans Tracker will keep you up to date with everything happening at NRG Stadium. JULY 12: CARTER PASSES AWAY Former Houston Oilers offensive lineman David Carter passed away over...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Doug Pederson Shares Honest Admission On Jalen Hurts Pick

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ decision to draft quarterback Jalen Hurts with Carson Wentz on the roster raised eyebrows from the outset. Hurts wound up replacing Wentz as the starter by the end of the 2020 season, and officially became QB1 when Wentz was dealt to the Indianapolis Colts in March. However, former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson says the team didn’t draft Hurts with the intention of sabotaging what it had with Wentz.
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Colts Make Decision On Potential Quarterback Trade

The Indianapolis Colts made headlines on Monday for only unfortunate reasons. Carson Wentz will soon undergo foot surgery and miss the next five to 12 weeks. It’s a devastating setback for a Colts team many believe is capable of winning the AFC South and challenging for the AFC title. So who will Indianapolis turn to now? Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger are on the roster. So is Brett Hundley. Is that the best they can do?
NFL247Sports

Dan Orlovsky says Philadelphia Eagles might regret drafting Jalen Hurts

The Jalen Hurts vs. Carson Wentz drama almost finally went away, but ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky had an eye opening take on Get Up on Thursday. Wentz was traded this offseason after having the worst season of his career and after Hurts started the final four games of the 2020 season.
NFLPosted by
All Cardinals

Former Cardinals QB Signs with Indianapolis Colts

Former Arizona Cardinals backup quarterback Brett Hundley has officially signed with the Indianapolis Colts. Hundley's Cardinals tenure was already over after he was inactive for all 16 games last season and Arizona signed veteran backup quarterback Colt McCoy this offseason. But now, the 2015 fifth-round pick has a new home in Indianapolis. If he makes the active roster, he could travel to State Farm Stadium again when the Colts visit the Cardinals on Christmas Day.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Philip Rivers reveals truth on potential NFL comeback

Remember Philip Rivers? Who doesn’t. The former Indianapolis Colts quarterback and long-time Los Angeles (and San Diego) Chargers signal-caller called it a career after the 2020 NFL season, leaving the Colts in a scramble to fill their quarterback position. One of the more consistent quarterbacks for the past decade, Rivers then moved on to become a high school football coach.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colts Sign Veteran Quarterback Amid Carson Wentz Injury News

The Colts are in need of desperate help at the quarterback position following Carson Wentz‘s unexpected injury. The former Eagles quarterback suffered a foot injury in training camp earlier this week. It’s plausible he could miss as many as three weeks. The Colts, as a result, are now in a world of hurt at the quarterback position.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 quarterbacks Colts won’t trade for to replace Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts are caught in a very uncomfortable in-between position on Carson Wentz. The team’s starting quarterback could be out for as little as five weeks, but he could miss as many as 12, per reports from Monday morning. With Wentz opting for surgery, the team is surely hoping the signal-caller can miss no more than one or two games to start the NFL season, but if he has to miss anything more than that, the prospects for the season are severely endangered.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Carson Wentz surgery means Eagles already won trade with Colts

The Indianapolis Colts will be without quarterback Carson Wentz for the next five to 12 weeks. Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich confirmed on Monday morning that his starting quarterback Carson Wentz will have foot surgery and will miss the next five to 12 weeks of action. Wentz is having...
NFL247Sports

The Highest-Paid NFL Players Ever, Ranked

Who's the top-earning NFL player of all time? Here's a hint: It's not Tom Brady, Peyton Manning or Aaron Rodgers. So, who is it?. We've assembled a countdown of the 50 biggest money-makers in NFL history, according to Spotrac data. Football and financial stats are current through the end of the 2020 season.
NFLPosted by
CBS Philly

Fired-Up Nick Foles Says He’s ‘Much Better’ Now Than When He Won Super Bowl With Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carson Wentz just can’t seem to escape Nick Foles’ shadow. After it was announced the Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback would miss five to 12 weeks with a foot injury, many immediately looked to Foles as a potential successor. It worked once, right? Foles is currently toiling away in Chicago, trapped behind veteran Andy Dalton and first-round pick Justin Fields. There’s no future for him in Chicago. So naturally, Foles was asked Monday about a potential reunion with Frank Reich in Indianapolis after the Wentz news broke. “Listen, Frank Reich is one of my favorite, if not favorite, coaches of all time. He...
NFLfantasypros.com

Carson Wentz (foot) update: Colts 'bracing' for surgery

NFL Insider Mike Silver reports the Colts are "bracing" for Carson Wentz (foot) to need surgery. (Mike Silver on Twitter) Silver reports the injury involves "a bone and a ligament." Wentz is on his way to see a specialist, but this is a major blow to Indy's offense should he miss significant time. Second-year pro Jacob Eason will be the starter in his absence. Of course, the Colts could also trade for a veteran signal caller.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Carson Wentz news means it’s time to trade Nick Foles

The Chicago Bears are going to have three quarterbacks make the 53-man roster for the first time since I can remember. This is because the team is essentially stuck with Nick Foles on the roster after trading a fourth-round pick to the Jaguars for Foles last offseason. The move brought Foles in to compete with Mitch Trubisky, but that experiment failed quickly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy