Yankees' finally offense explodes while Luis Gil shines in debut vs. Orioles

Pocono Record
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — The Yankees made two big splashes at the trade deadline to bolster what was already one of baseball's most fearsome offenses. The monstrous bats of the Yankees' starting nine showed its teeth on Tuesday night, putting up nine runs in the first four innings before setting a season-high in runs scored.

www.poconorecord.com

