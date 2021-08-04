New York Yankees Recap: Luis Gil shines in his Major League debut, Yankees win 13-1

The New York Yankees suffered another gut punch from the Boston Red Sox last night at Fenway Park with a heartbreaking 5-4 loss in 10 innings. It's not just a loss to the team they are chasing in the standings, it's the way they lost, again. One out from the celebration of victory, with the Bombers leading 3-1, Yankee reliever Chad Green served up a game-tying double to Red Sox slugger Kíke Hernández in the bottom of the 9th. If that wasn't bad enough, after taking the lead in the top of the 10th inning, 27 year old Brooks Kriske, with 10 big league innings under his belt took the soggy mound for the Pinstripes and proceeded to set a Major League Baseball record, no not in a good way.