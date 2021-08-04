Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

New York Yankees Recap: Luis Gil shines in his Major League debut, Yankees win 13-1

By William Parlee
Posted by 
Empire Sports Media
Empire Sports Media
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

After losing game one to the Baltimore Orioles and finding that ace Gerrit Cole tested positive for the coronavirus, another blow beset the Yankees with a second Yankee starter testing positive Jordan Montgomery has now been named as the newest addition to the Covid list. Pitching tonight for the Yankees was Luis Gil (Heel) in his major league debut. The Yankees needed to win this game tonight to have any chance at taking the series from the Baltimore Orioles. The Yankees blew out the Orioles 13-1.

empiresportsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Empire Sports Media

Empire Sports Media

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
778K+
Views
ABOUT

New York Sports News & Opinion

 https://empiresportsmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maikel Franco
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Adam Plutko
Person
Austin Hays
Person
Tyler Wade
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Anthony Santander
Person
Dj Stewart
Person
Pedro Severino
Person
Luis Gil
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major League#New York Yankees Recap#Covid#Wells#The Final Score#The New York Yankees#The Baltimore Orioles 1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBMLive.com

Miguel Cabrera just misses go-ahead grand slam as Tigers fall to Orioles, 4-3

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers’ home magic finally ran out. The Baltimore Orioles hit three home runs against Tarik Skubal and staved off the Tigers’ late comeback attempt in a 4-3 Friday night at Comerica Park. The loss snapped a 10-game home winning streak for the Tigers (50-56). Tigers designated...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

9 things to know about Yankees’ Luis Gil, who’s getting called up

NEW YORK — Late Monday night, top Yankees pitching prospect Luis Gil was sharing Instagram stories of people congratulating him on being called up to the major leagues for the first time. The Yankees didn’t officially announce that the 23-year-old right-hander would be trekking from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for Tuesday’s game...
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees Recap: Yankees come alive in the eighth to win one from the Red Sox

After losing the first two games of the four-game set against their rival Boston Red Sox, the New York Yankees entered this afternoon’s matchup with a certain urgency to win the game to at least split the series with the Red Sox. The Yankees were 2-11 on the season against the Sox and 9 games back in the AL East. Jameson Taillon took the mound for the Yankees facing the ex-Yankees Nathan Eovaldi. It was a perfect weather day for a ball game at Fenway Park in Boston.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: Brian Cashman better reverse course on Anthony Rizzo comments

We’re not even done with the 2021 season. New York Yankees fans know nothing is set in stone. But there are exceptions, and one of them is Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo, even before the trade deadline, was a desired target among every viewers who were growing tired of watching the same old Yankees’ flops. The need for a healthy, everyday, left-handed power-hitter with veteran moxie was glaring.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees demote Luis Gil right after he dominates Orioles in debut

The same numbers crunch that gave Yankees rookie right-hander Luis Gil his first shot in the major leagues sent him right back to Triple-A. Not long after Gil dominated the Orioles in a 13-1 win at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, the Yankees needed to clear space on the roster for a fresh arm.
MLBPosted by
104.5 The Team

New York Yankees Bullpen Throws Away the Win

The New York Yankees suffered another gut punch from the Boston Red Sox last night at Fenway Park with a heartbreaking 5-4 loss in 10 innings. It's not just a loss to the team they are chasing in the standings, it's the way they lost, again. One out from the celebration of victory, with the Bombers leading 3-1, Yankee reliever Chad Green served up a game-tying double to Red Sox slugger Kíke Hernández in the bottom of the 9th. If that wasn't bad enough, after taking the lead in the top of the 10th inning, 27 year old Brooks Kriske, with 10 big league innings under his belt took the soggy mound for the Pinstripes and proceeded to set a Major League Baseball record, no not in a good way.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

New York Yankees: 1 trade to make and 1 to avoid

Whether you believe the New York Yankees should make significant trades at the deadline next week or not, they probably will. Let’s just get that out of the way up top. Movement will happen. Motives will be questioned. Luis Medina might or might not be headed out of town. Most...
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees Recap: Domingo German pitches great in stunning loss for the Yankees

The New York Yankees entered yesterday’s game after losing two straight to the Red Sox. In the seventh inning, it looked as though this would be another loss with only four outs left in the game. However, the Yankees erupted in the eighth with 5 straight hits and the 4-3 win. The Yankees now had a chance at splitting the series today with Domingo German on the mound for the Yankees. He was to face the Red Sox’ Martin Perez. The rain stopped, and it was time for baseball at Fenway Park in Boston. Domingo German had a no-hitter going into the eighth inning, but Jonathan Loaisiga and Zack Britton gave the game away to the Sox. Final score Boston Red Sox 5, New York Yankees 4.
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees: 3 Major takeaways from Yankees second loss to the Red Sox

After a devastating tenth inning loss to the Red Sox on Thursday night, the New York Yankees, with their ace Gerrit Cole on the mound, were hoping to get back to their winning ways. Unfortunately, it was not to happen. Instead, they lost the second game of the series 6-2. Now they have the challenging task of winning the next two games so they can at least come away from Fenway Park with a split and feeling a little better about themselves.
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees Recap: Cole falls short in Yankees second loss to the Red Sox

Last night after a devastating 10 inning loss, the New York Yankees faced the Boston Red Sox in game two of the four-game weekend set. Ace Gerrit Cole faced the Boston Red Sox ace, Eduardo Rodriguez, in a near must-win situation for the New York Yankees if they wished to advance in the AL East against their first-place rival. However, Cole fell short in the end, and the Yankees lost the game 6-2.
MLBRed Reporter

Cincinnati Reds acquire Luis Cessa, Justin Wilson from New York Yankees

The bullpen has been a problem of persistence for the Cincinnati Reds throughout this 2021 season. That’s no surprise on paper, really, given that they jettisoned Raisel Iglesias and Archie Bradley over the winter to save some coin, opted to pencil-in Michael Lorenzen as rotation help, and did very little in the way of actual investment in filling in for them on the free agent or trade markets.
MLBchatsports.com

— New York Yankees (@Yankees)

BRONX, N.Y. — Move over “Judge’s Chambers,” it’s all about “Allen’s Alley!” The replacement player roster kept it rolling, as the New York Yankees swept the Philadelphia Phillies in the Bronx. It was a fun mix of baseball and best of all the Yankees finished the job against a team they should beat at home. That’s four straight victories for this club headed to Boston.
MLBchatsports.com

New York Yankees Analysis: A new insight to what may be wrong with the Yankees

The big question across all of baseball is what’s wrong with the New York Yankees. The question arises because, at the beginning of the season, most baseball insiders said that the New York Yankees were to team to beat in the 2021 season. It was named a championship-caliber baseball team. Yet, almost two-thirds of the way through the season, the fact is that the Yankees cannot consistently win games and are not the championship team that was advertised.
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees Recap: Yankees take game two from the Rays in an exciting 10th inning

The New York Yankees entered tonight’s game looking to take the series with a second win after last night’s 4-3 win. Nestor Cortes started for the Yankees with Michael Wacha for the Tampa Bay Rays. At the very last moment before the game, slugger Aaron Judge was removed from the starting lineup favoring Estevan Florial for an unspecified reason. However, it was noted that he did not take part in batting practice earlier in the day. The New York Yankees won the game in one of the most exciting 10th inning baseball fans have seen. The final score was Yankees 3 Rays 1.
MLBPinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Gerrit Cole vs. Luis Patiño

Good morning/afternoon to you all. Why is it a good morning/afternoon? Because Joey Gallo is officially a Yankee, as the team confirmed the six-player blockbuster that brought the lefty slugger and reliever Joely Rodríguez to the Bronx in exchange for four prospects. The only downside is that the deal took...
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees Recap: Montgomery and the Yankees win a big one from the Rays

The New York Yankees entered the three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field after a heartbreaking loss against the Boston Red Sox. After a day off, the Yankees are hoping to at least take this series. They are 9.5 games behind the East-leading Boston club. The Yankees previous to tonight were 5-8 against the Rays this season. The pitchers for the game were Jordan Montgomery for the Yankees and Shane McClanahan for the Rays.
MLBFOX Sports

Rizzo homers in his debut as Yankees beat Marlins 3-1

MIAMI (AP) — Anthony Rizzo went deep in his debut for the New York Yankees, with an impressive drive that ended his new team's scoring drought. “Putting that jersey with New York across the chest, it’s different,” Rizzo said. “I’m very fortunate to wear the Cubs jersey. This one, obviously, is one of those different jerseys. I felt really good.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy