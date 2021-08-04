Recall candidate Larry Elder says California’s minimum wage should be ‘$0’
California gubernatorial recall candidate Larry Elder slammed the state’s minimum wage on Tuesday, saying it should be much lower: zero. The conservative radio-host-turned-Newsom-challenger criticized the state’s Democratic-led government for imposing a $14 minimum wage for businesses with 26 or more employees and $13 for those employing fewer than 26 people, saying officials are interfering in places they shouldn’t.talesbuzz.com
Comments / 2