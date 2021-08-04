Cancel
Sydney McLaughlin sets world record, wins gold in Olympic 400-meter hurdles

By Associated Press
Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — Sydney McLaughlin of the United States sets world record and wins gold in Olympic 400-meter hurdles. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

