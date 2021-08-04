'Stranger Things': David Harbour Reveals 'Worry' Over Co-Star Millie Bobby Brown

Stranger Things season 4 is going to be "insane," according to star Caleb McLaughlin. "I'm excited for people to see the season. We've been filming it right now for the past year and a half, two years because of COVID. I'm really excited for everyone to see the season," McLaughlin, who plays Lucas in the Netflix series, told Complex. "It's definitely different from the last couple of seasons. Storylines are insane. It's going to be really exciting to see what people think about this. While I'm talking about this, I'm thinking about what we've been filming and I'm just like, 'Wow. No one knows what is to come. It's insane.'"