'Stranger Things': David Harbour Reveals 'Worry' Over Co-Star Millie Bobby Brown

By Allison Schonter
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStranger Things' David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown co-star as dad and adopted daughter on the Netflix hit, and their onscreen bond continues off-camera, as well. During a recent episode of the That Scene with Dan Patrick podcast, the Chief Hopper and actor opened up about his close relationship with the young star, sharing that he worries about Brown, 17, whom he feels "fatherly" towards.

