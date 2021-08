The trade deadline brought a lot more depth for the Blue Jays roster, and has set up manager Charlie Montoyo so that he can ride the hot hand in a few areas. Chances are the 55 year old skipper is going to have to do some finessing with his bullpen group over the last 59 games of the regular season. Fortunately the front office provided plenty of reinforcements ahead of the trade deadline, acquiring both Adam Cimber and Trevor Richards earlier in the month, and then Brad Hand and Joakim Soria over the last 48 hours before the clock ran out. As a result it was expected that the Jays’ bullpen depth chart would see some re-shuffling, ultimately making it stronger in the process.