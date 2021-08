“Dumb hick,” “ignorant,” “white trash,” “vile” —- Upon starting my campaign by launching an actual rocket with the liberal agenda into space, the left was quick to go on the attack. The day after my campaign launch, CNN was on the offensive, calling me “vile” and attacking my conservative platform. I received many calls from liberals all over the country, hurling hateful words at me. They were upset because I had overlooked Sleepy Joe Biden and gotten right to the point at the start of my campaign: That Kamala Harris is the most powerful vice president in our nation’s history. I plan to be her worst nightmare when I get into the Senate.