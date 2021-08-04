Cancel
Staying dry this week, but this weekend may bring a few thundershowers to the region

By Scott Sumner
Cover picture for the articleToday, a stationary front just off the coast; has brought some more clouds into the area, but temperatures were near normal temperatures and once again our day was rain-free. The latest forecast solutions have trended drier on Wednesday, with the best chance for any shower activity in the next 24 hours across southern Maryland. With a bit more sunshine expected, high temperatures could inch up a couple of degrees, but it will still be pleasant. Wednesday night, lows remain near to slightly below climatology and the humidity will still be in check. Thursday, most of the area will once again be dry, but a few showers may crop up west of I-81 during the afternoon to evening hours. The coastal front, that is currently stationary to our south, will move off the coast, allowing another round of high pressure to impact our weather as we end the week. As a result, we’ll keep conditions on the dry side with only isolated instances of showers and thunderstorms, until the weekend and beyond. Temperatures by the end of the weekend will start to rise to above normal readings, giving us 90s once again. The dog days of summer, are still in our future.

