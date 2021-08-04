Cancel
Keith Rother

Kingfisher Times and Free Press
 1 day ago

Keith Rother, 7, is the son of Creston and Teneille Rother. He will be in first grade this year and it's his second year in Cloverbuds. When he grows up, Keith wants to be a farmer, YouTuber and a monster truck driver. His favorite part of being a member is "everything."

Lima News

Hixenbaugh/Ditto

DELPHOS — Leslie Grace Hixenbaugh and Jason Douglas Ditto announce their engagement. Hixenbaugh is the daughter of John and the late Jennifer Hixenbaugh, of Lima. Ditto is the son of Doug and Janice Ditto, of Delphos. The couple will exchange vows at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 7, 2021, in Delphos.
thegrundyregister.com

The Grundy Register

Junior Thede, 91, passed peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Parkview Manor in Reinbeck. A private interment will be held at the Reinbeck Cemetery. A celebration of Junior’s life will be held in October at the Union Congregational United Church of Christ. Junior was blessed with...
Daily Chief-Union

Obit Shirley Groves

BUCYRUS — Shirley Ann Groves, 81, of Bucyrus, died July 17, 2021, at Westbrook Assisted Living after a long battle with cancer. A graveside service for Shirley is 10:30 a.m. Friday, in Nevada Cemetery with Pastor Mike Greenler officiating. Memorial contributions may be made payable to the American Cancer Society or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Aurora, OR
Portland Tribune

VBS in Butteville

Butteville Community Church announces its vacation bible school with an Olympic angle dubbed 'Torchbearers.'. "Torchbearers" will be the theme as Butteville Community Church is taking the gospel global this summer with its vacation bible school. The theme coincides with the Olympic games as organizers said children will be "challenged to...
kwbg.com

Belle Cleaveland

BOONE, Iowa—Funeral arrangements have been updated for Georgia Belle Bethel Cleaveland, creator of family, fashion and friendships, died at 100 May 14, 1921 – July 11, 2021. We imagine her shouting “be good!” on her way out—as was her typical sendoff to whoever stopped by for a hello, a piece of pie and inevitably left with a more positive perspective on life.
Texarkana, AR Texarkana Gazette

Larry McDonald

Larry McDonald, Mr. Excitement, went home to be with the Lord July 13, 2021, now he's excited to be safe in the arms of Jesus. He was a member of Trinity Baptist in Texarkana. Born in Prescott, AR to Glynn and LaVerne McDonald, Larry had 3 brothers, including a twin. He started his working career at Old McDonald's Farm, but ended as a Double Platinum, Eagle Winner in Team National. Larry had four wonderful children, and was married to the love of his life, Debbie, for 23 years as of July 3. The most positive man you will ever meet, Larry was a great motivator full of love and compassion. He and Debbie helped build great teams of people both spiritually and financially. They took their Team National business to the top of the company with Excitement, and Love for People. One of Larry's favorite statements was "Nothing happens til somebody gets excited." While he would never want to leave Debbie and the children, Larry is excited to now be at peace, with no pain, for eternity. Larry's advice would be to love God, love your family, and love life, making the most of every day. Left to cherish his memory and continue his legacy are his wife Debbie, Son Tate, Daughters Paige (Derek), DeDee (Toby), and Kortnee, eight grandchildren, (Madalyn, Joleigh, Jackson, Lilly, Elliot, Celeigh, Grayson and Hudson), Siblings, Jerry (Shryl), David (Kay), and Hilton (Kathy), lots of special nieces, nephews and thousands of close personal friends. A Celebration of Larry's Life will be held at 2 pm Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Trinity Baptist Church Texarkana, AR with Pastor Jon Harper officiating. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas. Register online at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com.
Herald-Palladium

Church notes

Second Baptist Church, 600 Donald Adkins Drive, Benton Harbor, will celebrate Pastor Kenneth and Stephanie Robinson’s second anniversary at 10:45 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday. The morning speaker will be Bishop Hal Robinson, pastor of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Cleveland. The evening speaker will be Pastor Maurice McAfee of New Bethel Baptist Church in Benton Harbor.
Easton, MD talbotspy.org

Satire: Volunteers Needed by Keith Watts

For Immediate Release — Easton, Talbot Cty., MD, July 30, 2021. The Bored of Trustees of the “Preserve The Preserved Foundation” seeks volunteers (and at least one attendee) for their upcoming “‘First Annual ‘Restoration-Of-Things-As-They-Were’ & ‘Cob Joust’.”. The planned gathering will be held in the comforting stubble of an open...
Logan, UT Herald-Journal

Manning-Barker wedding

Jared Manning and Leann Barker are excited to announce their upcoming marriage in the Brigham City Temple on July 30, 2021. Jared is the son of Gary and Yvonne Manning of Garland. He graduated from Bear River High school and served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Kumasi, Ghana in West Africa. He earned a certificate from Bridgerland Technical College in Information Technology and completed his Bachelor degree at Utah State University in December 2020. Leann is the daughter of Pat and Renae Barker of Randolph. She graduated from Rich County High School and attended Weber State University earning an Associate degree. She completed a Bridgerland certificate in Business. Both Leann and Jared work at Bridgerland Technical College in Logan. After their marriage they will continue to live in Logan. The happy couple will be honored at receptions on Friday, July 30 from 6-8 p.m. at 6040 West 13600 North in Garland and on Saturday, August 7 from 6-8 p.m. at 35 East Canyon Street in Randolph. Family and friends are invited. In case of inclement weather, the reception will be held at the tabernacle. They are registered on Amazon.
Coeur d'Alene Press

Paul Rehnberg, 52

As a child, Paul was strong willed, a characteristic that was not always understood without looking at, or considering, the Grand Plan that was going to unfold in his life. In the sixth grade, he had a teacher that challenged him in a way that was life changing and they continued to be in contact into his adult years. As a young man, and throughout his life, his “strong will” was transformed into a passionate belief in ethics, doing the “right thing” and standing your ground, even when it was not the popular thing to do. Even though he could be a warrior on many fronts, inside was a tender heart and love of people.
Crawfordsville, IN Journal Review

Mr. and Mrs. Harrison

Paul and Wanda Harrison are celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary. They were married at the Crawfordsville Nazarene Church on July 24, 1976. They have four children, Chris, David, Scott and Suzy; and many granchildren and great-grandchildren. Both are retired and active in the Hillsboro Nazarene Church.
Cleveland Jewish News

Lily Belle Rapoport

Lisa and Sam Rapoport of Columbus happily announce the birth of their daughter, Lily Belle Rapoport, in March. She joins big brothers Jonah and Max. Maternal grandparents are Joanne and Alan Frey of Beachwood. Paternal grandparents are Susan Rapoport of Columbus and the late Ken Rapoport. Maternal great-grandparents are Shirley and the late Bernie Gordon of Beachwood, and the late Georgeann and Carl Frey. Paternal great-grandparents are Gertrude and Robert Kahn of Dayton, and the late Sara and Sam Rapoport. Lily is named in memory of her maternal great-grandfather, Bernie Gordon.
Sheffield Lake, OH Morning Journal

Moores wed 50 years

On July 24, 1971, Lynette Miller and Kenneth Moore said their vows at United Church of Christ in Sheffield Lake. Kenneth grew up in Defiance. After high school, he went into the Army Chemical Corps from 1961 to 1964 and then he went off to college. Lynette and Kenneth met...
Religion Fountain Hills Times

Trinity Lutheran welcomes Pastor Gary Boye

Trinity Lutheran welcomes Pastor Gary Boye as its vacancy pastor. Boye will serve Trinity until such time as a called pastor can be installed. Boye comes from a “pastoral family.” His grandfather, father and brother all felt the call to minister. He earned a Master of Divinity at Concordia Seminary...
Marshalltown, IA ozarkradionews.com

Linda Lou Peck-Barton

Our universe has lost one of its brightest stars. “Aunt” Linda Lou Peck-Barton graced this Earth and her parents, Earl and Ruth Peck with her presence on October 9, 1963, in Marshalltown, Iowa and went home peacefully on the 13th of July, 2021. She loved a good time and a well-coordinated colorful outfit. She was a one stop shop for interesting and sometimes useless information. Her laugh, infectious. A lover of books, trinkets and tchotchkes, gardening, animals, astrology, astronomy, music, nature and her friends and family. She is a light that will be deeply missed.
Trigg County, KY wkdzradio.com

Modern Agriculture And History Combine At Trigg Farm Tour

History, Water Quality, livestock, row crops, and a trip across Little River were among the experiences during the 2021 Trigg County Farm Tour at River Bend Farms. Mary Beth Baker, Alana and Chris Dunn, and the employees at River Bend Farms hosted the tour Thursday, with Alana Dunn saying a number of topics were covered.
Alpena News

Grabows celebrate 60th anniversary

Eldon Grabow and Carol Wegmeyer were united in marriage on July 29, 1961; officiating at the ceremony was the bride’s uncle, the late Rev. Glenn Wegmeyer. Eldon and Carol are lifelong residents of Alpena and members of Immanuel Lutheran Church. They are parents of Nancy (Parry) Pearson of Alpena, and twin sons Edward (Anna) Grabow of Presque Isle and James (Lora) of Grand Rapids.
kiwaradio.com

Edna Katje

Mrs. Edna Katje, age 97, of Orange City, passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Orange City Area Health System. Arrangements are being completed by the Oolman Funeral Home in Orange City.
mariposagazette.com

Nancy Hutchinson

Nancy Ann Hutchinson, 84, of Whispering Pines, N.C., passed away on June 10, 2021, at The Greens of Pinehurst, N.C. She as born on May 27, 1937, in Holyoke, Mass., to the late Herbert and Mildred Hoffman. In June of 1958, Nancy met her future husband, Staff Sgt. Richard Hutchinson,...
Scranton Times

Thomas and Maryann Tolan

Thomas and Maryann Tolan, Scranton, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday. They were married July 29, 1961, in St. Peter’s Cathedral by the Rev. Arthur J. Kaschenbach. They were attended by Janet Coleman and Joan Stalter, sisters of the bride; Anne Melvin, sister of the bridegroom; Marlene Goddard, aunt of...

