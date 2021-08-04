Crystal Towers, 'a crucial piece of our affordable housing,' needs repair. Winston-Salem has the money, say advocates.
Kathy Holland has lived at Crystal Towers for nearly two years and said that the public housing building is falling apart. Standing outside during a news conference Tuesday morning, she said she wanted city officials to walk through the building and see the deteriorating walls, the ceilings filled with mold and the rats, roaches and bedbugs that are running wild in people’s apartments.journalnow.com
