Bushnell’s New Elite Tactical XRS3 and DMR3 Riflescopes
I recently had the chance to attend an event put on by Vista Outdoors and at the event, they brought along two of Bushnell’s new riflescope offerings. The DMR3 and XRS3 are Bushnell’s relaunching of their Elite Tactical lineup of riflescopes and they’ve added a few new features that perfectly suit these riflescopes to long-range applications. Both scopes feature Bushnell’s new G4P reticle which is a proprietary offering from G.A. Precision.www.alloutdoor.com
