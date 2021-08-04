Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Amgen reports Q2 earnings decline

By Jorge Mercado
pacbiztimes.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAmgen saw a 73% decline in net earnings in the second quarter of 2021, the company announced Aug. 3. Thousand Oaks-based Amgen, one of the world’s largest biotechnology companies, reported earnings per share of 81 cents for the quarter ended June 30, down from $3.05 per share in the same quarter last year.

www.pacbiztimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amgen#Biotechnology Companies#Rheumatoid Arthritis#Therapeutics#Write Off#Enbrel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi Buys Translate Bio In $3.2B Deal, Lilly's Q2 Earnings Disappoint, Bausch To Spin Off Medical Aesthetics Business

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Aug. 2) Absci, CORP (NASDAQ:ABSI) (IPOed July 22) Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) (received fast track designation for nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma) AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Reuters

Amgen says it expects pandemic to limit sales through 2021

Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. biotech Amgen Inc (AMGN.O) on Tuesday said its second-quarter revenue rose 5%, but recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has limited patient interactions with healthcare providers, is expected to hit sales for the rest of 2021. The pandemic "has suppressed the volume of new patients...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

GM beats earnings expectations and raises full-year outlook, but stock sells off

General Motors Co. reported Wednesday second-quarter earnings that beat expectations, as revenue more than doubled, and raises its full-year profit outlook, although that outlook remained below the FactSet consensus. The automaker's stock dropped 2.8% in premarket trading. The company swung to net income of $2.79 billion, or $1.90 a share, from a loss of $806 million, or 56 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came to $1.97, above the FactSet consensus of $1.82. Total revenue rose 103.6% to $34.17 billion, well above the FactSet consensus of $29.92 billion, as automotive sales jumped 130.1% to $30.74 billion. For 2021, the company raised its adjusted EPS guidance range to $5.40 to $6.40 from $4.50 to $5.25, but that was below the FactSet consensus of $7.07. "The credit for our strong first half goes to our employees and extended team, including suppliers and dealers, who have collectively demonstrated strength, agility and resilience," Chief Executive Mary Barra wrote in a letter to shareholders. The stock has run up 39.0% year to date through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 has advanced 17.8%.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Amgen (AMGN) Q2 Earnings Top, COVID-Led Sales Woes to Linger

AMGN - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of $4.38 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.13. Earnings rose 4% year over year due to higher revenues and lower share count. Total revenues of $6.53 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.43 billion. Total revenues rose...
Financial ReportsMiami Herald

CSW Industrials: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CSW Industrials Inc. (CSWI) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $20 million. On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.27. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.46 per share. The industrial products and coatings maker posted revenue of $161.3 million in the period.
StocksBusiness Insider

Americans, Europeans Used Lot Of Tupperware In Q2, Stock Shines After Earnings

Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) reported second-quarter FY21 net sales growth of 17% year-on-year, to $464.7 million, beating the analyst consensus of $460.2 million. Sales in North America rose 26% Y/Y to $155.8 million, South America increased 45% to $69.9 million, Europe gained 26% to $114.4 million, and Asia pacific sales dropped 7% to $124.6 million.
Financial ReportsMiddletown Press

Banco Bradesco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SP BRAZIL, Brazil (AP) _ Banco Bradesco SA (BBDO) on Tuesday reported net income of $1.13 billion in its second quarter. The Sp Brazil, Brazil-based bank said it had earnings of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to 13 cents per share. The financial holding company...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

EARNINGS SUMMARY: Details of MDU Resources Q2 Earnings Report

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for MDU Resources (MDU):. -Earnings: $100.2 million in Q2 vs. $99.7 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.50 in Q2 vs. $0.50 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $0.53 per share -Revenue: $1.42 billion in Q2 vs. $1.36 billion in the same period last year.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.730-$1.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.88 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.230-$5.730 EPS.
Financial ReportsInvestopedia

Royal Caribbean Q2 2021 Earnings Report Recap

Royal Caribbean Earnings Results Metric Beat/Miss/Match Reported Value Analysts' Prediction Adjusted EPS Miss -$5.06 -$4.34 Revenue Miss $50.9M $149.5M Occupancy Rate N/A Not reported 49.0%. Source: Predictions based on analysts' consensus from Visible Alpha. Royal Caribbean (RCL) Financial Results: Analysis. Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) reported Q2 FY 2021 earnings that...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Footwear News

Q2 Earnings: Rocky Brands Reports Revenue Increase, Ralph Lauren Beats Forecasts + More

FN keeps track of all of our earnings coverage for retailers and footwear companies here. August 3: Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY), which designs, manufactures, and markets brands such as Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, The Original Muck Boot Company, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS and Ranger. Earnings: Diluted earnings per share increased 57.6% to $0.52 and adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 120% to $0.99. Sales: Revenue increased 134.2% to $131.6 million compared with $56.2 million in Q2 of 2020.  CEO Comments: “Our business exhibited tremendous strength in the second quarter,” said Jason Brooks, chairman, president and CEO. “Demand for our Rocky, Georgia and Durango brands...
StocksZacks.com

TopBuild (BLD) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top, View Up, Stock Rises

BLD - Free Report) reported impressive results for second-quarter 2021. Its earnings and revenues not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also grew impressively from the prior-year quarter. The uptrend was backed by increased sales volume, and solid contribution from acquisitions and pricing at both businesses defying labor and material constrained market. The company lifted its 2021 guidance for sales and adjusted EBITDA.
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

Jack in the Box shares dip 2% on Q3 results

Jack in the Box Inc.'s stock was down 2% in extended trading Wednesday after the fast-food chain reported fiscal third-quarter results. Jack in the Box reported net earnings of $40 million, or $1.80 a share, compared with net income of $32.6 million, or $1.42 a share, in the year-ago quarter. The company's adjusted net income was $1.79 a share. Revenue improved 11% to $269.5 million from $242.3 million a year ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected net income of $1.49 a share on revenue of $259 million. Jack in the Box's stock is up 12% so far in 2021. The broader S&P 500 index has risen 17% this year.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Vulcan Materials (VMC) Misses on Q2 Earnings, Shares Decline

VMC - Free Report) reported lackluster results for second-quarter 2021 with earnings and revenues lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Its bottom line declined on a year-over-year basis despite a top-line rise, primarily due to energy inflation and a disruptive weather witnessed during the reported quarter. Energy inflation reduced profits by $25 million, and diesel and liquid asphalt impacted the same by $15 million and $10 million, respectively. Lower non-aggregates earnings also dampened the results.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Kraft Heinz Q2 Earnings Tops Estimates; Provides Q3 Outlook

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) reported a second-quarter FY21 net sales decline of 0.5% year-on-year, to $6.62 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $6.53 billion. Sales in the United States Fell 3.6% Y/Y, Canada increased 8.8%, and international sales grew 8.3%. Organic net sales for the quarter fell 2.1%. Gross...
Financial ReportsCrain's Detroit Business

BorgWarner reports increased Q2 sales, warns of supply headwinds

BorgWarner Inc. saw a second straight quarter of sales and income increases and bumped up its full-year guidance Wednesday despite continued headwinds for the business. Net sales for the second quarter were up 164 percent year over year to $3.76 billion, the Auburn Hills-based supplier of powertrains and turbochargers reported, topping the $3.47 billion analysts had forecast. Operating income was $317 million, compared with a $78 million loss during the same period in 2020.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

O-I Glass (OI) Beats on Q2 Earnings & Sales, Hikes 2021 View

OI - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 54 cents per share compared with the prior-year quarter’s 1 cent per share. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 47 cents and exceeded management’s guidance of earnings between 45 cents and 50 cents. The upbeat results resulted from improved sales and production volumes as well as solid operating and cost performance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy