(The Center Square) – The feds are footing the bill for parched Oregon farmland in the Klamath River Basin as the state looks to better manage its water wells. On Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a $15 million grant it is awarding to the Klamath Drought Response Agency to offset losses related to irrigation. It follows a host of water conservation efforts in Klamath County in response to the region’s shrinking water supply. As of Wednesday, the Upper Klamath Lake was at 38% capacity, according to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.