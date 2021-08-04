Cancel
'No one has shown proof.' Texas Democrat won't say whether she left DC for European vacation

By Cayla Harris
expressnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleState Rep. Jessica González won’t confirm or deny that she and another House Democrat, Rep. Julie Johnson, have left Washington, D.C. for a vacation abroad. Reports began circulating early Tuesday that the two representatives had left their colleagues and jetted off to Europe — possibly Portugal — during the last week of the special session in Austin. Both González and Johnson were among the more than 50 House Democrats who fled to the nation’s capital last month to deny a quorum in the Texas House and stall a GOP elections bill.

Texas StatePosted by
News/Talk KFYO

Two Texas Democrats Leave DC To Go To Europe

Well, this could be another public relations problem for the Texas Democrats who fled Texas to go to Washington, D.C. during the special session. Of course the Democrats who left will accomplish their goal of running out the clock on the special session and I'm sure they will celebrate their short victory and post heroic selfies on social media for everyone to see.
Texas StateKVUE

Texas This Week: Texas House Democrats testify before Congress

AUSTIN, Texas — In this edition of Texas This Week, Gov. Greg Abbott issued two executive orders that garnered national pushback. And the Texas House Democrats in Washington, D.C., believe they're making progress in their fight for federal voting rights legislation. Three Things To Know In Texas Politics. 1. Gov....
Texas StateKVUE

Texas This Week: U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders discusses 'reconciliation' plan

AUSTIN, Texas — In this edition of Texas This Week, there are just two weeks left in the first special session of the 87th Texas Legislature, and things remain at a standstill with the majority of House Democrats in Washington, D.C. Plus, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) talks with Ashley Goudeau about the "reconciliation" plan.
Texas Statespectrumlocalnews.com

Republicans tell Democrats to come back to Texas to negotiate election bill

AUSTIN, Texas 一 The special session in Texas is in limbo since Democrats have been in Washington D.C for three weeks. Thursday, they testified in a congressional hearing about the Republican-led election bill they are protesting. The Democrats continued to push back against the proposal, saying it restricts Texan's access...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

First warrant signed for Texas Democrat who fled to DC

Texas state House Speaker Dade Phelan (R) this week signed the first warrant directed at state Democrats who fled to Washington, D.C., to prevent a vote on a controversial election bill. Phelan signed a civil warrant Sunday for Rep. Philip Cortez, The Washington Post reported on Monday. Cortez initially left...
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Can Texas really arrest House Democrats after flight to D.C.? Yes. Here's why.

What started as a threat from the governor could become a promise. After Texas House Democrats left the state Monday for Washington D.C. to deny Republicans the quorum needed to pass their controversial “election integrity” bill, Gov. Greg Abbott said in an interview with Austin TV station KVUE, if they don’t show up to vote in Austin, he will have them arrested.
Texas Statetalesbuzz.com

Texas Democrat Beckley launches House bid from DC hotel room

A Texas Democrat who fled the state to stymie a GOP-backed election reform bill is being ripped for touting herself as “brave” for doing so — as she launched a bid for Congress from a Washington, D.C. hotel room. State Rep. Michelle Beckley (D-Tx.) announced her bid to unseat Rep....
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Democrats are losing the messaging war, according to Democrats

CNN — These two paragraphs from Politico are eye-opening:. “During a closed-door lunch last week with some of his most vulnerable incumbents, House Democrats’ campaign chief delivered a blunt warning: If the midterms were held now, they would lose the majority. “Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney followed that bleak forecast, which...
Texas StateNew York Post

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott hits back after judge blocks illegal immigration order

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is taking the Biden Justice Department to task after a federal judge blocked his executive order allowing troopers to stop vehicles suspected of carrying illegal immigrants over fears they could spread COVID-19. Abbott blasted the temporary order issued by US District Judge Kathleen Cardone of El...

