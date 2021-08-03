Kanye West announces second 'Donda' listening event

Kim Kardashian continues to publicly support estranged husband Kanye West—and mirror his fashion—amid divorce proceedings. On Thursday night, the star showed up to Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium, which housed the extravagant listening party for West's long-awaited 10th studio album, Donda, which is expected to be released today. Kardashian was seen entering the venue alongside her and the rapper's four children, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. She wore a red Rick Owens jumpsuit and matching boots featuring bejeweled heels, paired with her signature block shades. Kanye was seen in a similar all-red ensemble for the occasion, wearing a snowsuit and his Yeezy 1020 boots, along with a mysterious, nude sheer mask that covered his whole face.