Kanye West announces second 'Donda' listening event

By Daytime with Kimberly, Esteban / Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye West will host another listening event on Thursday night - one day before the planned release of his tenth studio album 'Donda' on Friday. Like the first album event, the upcoming release party will be held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Kanye West has been living inside the...

