Active ongoing cases of COVID-19 in Henry and Stark County held steady with 30 active cases between the two counties. That’s the same number of total cases from the release of last week’s numbers. According to the latest release from the Henry and Stark County Health Department Henry County has had 5,183 confirmed positive or probable cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020 when data on COVID-19 began to be tracked. There have been 31 of COVID-19 in the last week but due to delays between the reporting data from IDPH and what is currently confirmed locally by the Henry and Stark County Health Department there are currently 20 active ongoing cases of COVID-19 in Henry County.