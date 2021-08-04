I.C. students must wear masks on school buses this fall
IOWA CITY — Iowa City students will be required to wear masks on school buses this fall, in accordance with federal law, but cannot be required to wear masks in classrooms. As the Delta variant of COVID-19 surges in Iowa, the Iowa City Community School District also is extending its registration deadline for its new online learning program. Families will have through Aug. 9 to register their child for the 100-percent virtual academy.www.thegazette.com
