Terence Mills, CEO of AI.io, a data science & engineering company that is delivering AI solutions in healthcare, travel and entertainment. We know that the future is bright, and lately, it's like someone has been turning up the contrast. We're fortunate to have the chance to lean into technology. For every misstep that the information age has bestowed upon us, we double down our efforts. We learn how to do better. After all, humans fall short when it comes to being infallible.