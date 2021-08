Giancarlo Stanton played the outfield for the first time since the 2019 ALCS this past weekend, and on Monday, he got his first turn in right field this season. Stanton, who played left field in the first two games in Miami, is in right for the first time since June 24, 2019, as Aaron Judge gets a half-day off as the DH – and perhaps, with Luke Voit on the horizon, Stanton’s ability to play the outfield regularly can shore up a position of need while also giving the Yankees a longer lineup.