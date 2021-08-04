Cancel
Presidential Election

Expert: This lets Zambian president decide who votes and who doesn't

By CNN
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago


Judd Devermont of the Center for Strategic and International Studies talks to CNN’s Lynda Kinkade about Zambian president Edgar Lungu, who has deployed the military amid pre-election violence.







