Flood Advisory issued for Larimer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 18:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Heavy Rainfall will cause minor flooding of creeks and streams, roads and roadside culverts in the affected part of the Cameron Peak burn area. The heavy rains could also trigger rock slides or debris flows. Target Area: Larimer The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Larimer County in north central Colorado * Until 1030 PM MDT. * At 839 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated rain in the Cameron peak burn scar. This is causing small stream flooding. Up to 0.3 inches of rain have fallen in the last hour. * Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Drake and Glen Haven. This includes the following additional locations Box Prairie, Upper Buckhorn along County Road 44H, Moondance Way, Stringtown Gulch, Big Bear, Lower Buckhorn on County Road 27 above Masonville, Crystal Mountain, The Retreat and Storm Mountain. This includes the following streams and drainages Big Thompson River, Cow Creek, Sheep Creek, Redstone Creek, Grouse Creek, Eld Creek, Black Creek, Dry Creek, North Fork Big Thompson River, Cedar Creek, Buckhorn Creek, Miller Fork and North Fork Fish Creek.