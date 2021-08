Roxy’s Retro 8/3/21 A-ha “Take On Me”

SONGS CAN REMIND YOU OF THE PAST, AND EVERY NOW AND AGAIN A SONG CAN TRANSPORT YOU BACK TO A VERY SPECIFIC TIME AND PLACE, LIKE 1983, MR MCFALL’S JR HIGH SOCIAL STUDIES CLASS. IT IS STILL ONE OF MY FAVORITE CLASSES EVER, EVEN IF I DID GET IN TROUBLE FOR TALKING QUITE OFTEN AND HAD TO WRITE THE GETTYSBURG ADDRESS, (I KNOW YOU ARE SO SHOCKED) BUT WE COULD ALWAYS COUNT ON MCFALL TO OFFER UP A WAY TO RAISE OUR GRADES WITH CREATIVE EXTRA CREDIT. ONE OF THOSE EXTRA CREDIT QUESTIONS ON A TEST INTRODUCED ME TO THE QUINTESSENTIAL MIDWESTERN-SMALL-TOWN 70’S 80’S EXPERIENCE…AND THE QUESTION WAS “WHERE WERE JACK AND DIANE SUCKING ON A CHILI DOG?” I DIDN’T GET ANY EXTRA CREDIT BECAUSE I HADN’T HEARD THE SONG, BUT IT IMPACTED ME AND STILL MAKES ME SMILE AND I CANNOT HEAR “JACK & DIANE” WITHOUT BEING TRANSPORTED TO THAT CLASSROOM…THANKS FOR THE MEMORY MR MCFALL, AND THANKS TO THAT COOL HOOSIER JOHNNY COUGAR, OR AS HE PREFERS JOHN MELLENCAMP…ARE THERE ANY TASTEE FREEZES LEFT?? ROCK OUT INTO THE WEEKEND, LIKE THE RIGHTEOUS PROUD MIDWESTERNER YOU ARE ~ROXY.