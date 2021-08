FARMINGTON, N.M. — The Majors will be entering uncharted waters when they begin pool play on Friday, July 23, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. in the Connie Mack World Series. It’s the program’s first time participating in the tournament after making it through the South Plains Regional and maintaining a perfect 29-0 record over the summer season. The regional win defended the Majors 2020 title, which would have earned them a birth to the World Series had it not been canceled due to COVID-19.