The Baltimore Orioles will meet with the New York Yankees in MLB action in Yankee Stadium, NY, on Monday, August 2, 2021, at 7:05 PM (EDT). The Baltimore Orioles, who are currently at 37-67, have the lowest overall record in the American League and are 16 matches under .500 on the road. In their last three matches, the Baltimore Orioles generated 11 runs, and in six of their last nine matches, they produced four or more runs. When collecting four or more runs, the Orioles captured six consecutive matches.