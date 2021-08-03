Cancel
Navy: Large USV Will Require Small Crews for the Next Several Years

By Sam LaGrone
USNI News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNATIONAL HARBOR, Md. — The emerging fleet of U.S. military Large Unmanned Surface Vessels (LUSV) are set to navigate the open seas, avoid other vessels and carry out complex directives from a land-based command center over a secure commutations network. What they can’t do yet is pump their own gas.

