The Jets have signed veteran quarterback Josh Johnson. He had reportedly worked out for the team last week along with Sean Mannion. Johnson is the ultimate journeyman. He has played in four different professional leagues for sixteen teams. You might remember he had a brief stint with the Jets in 2015 preseason after Geno Smith was sidelined with a broken jaw. The Jets were short on quarterbacks at that point and didn’t want to expose Ryan Fitzpatrick to extensive work so they briefly brought in Johnson and Matt Flynn to close out the preseason.