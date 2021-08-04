Cancel
Michigan State

Michigan has 5th highest child COVID cases in the country

By Cara Ball
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 1 day ago
Michigan has the fifth-highest number of cumulative COVID-19 cases among children, according to data reported by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).

In the U.S., nearly 72,000 child COVID cases were reported between July 22 and July 29, with children representing 19 percent of the total weekly reported cases. Data gathered by the AAP, and the Children's Hospital Association shows that recent numbers represent a 3 percent growth in child COVID cases across the country in comparison to the previous week. Over the two-week period, 110,380 child COVID cases were added.

Michigan's child COVID cases, which are at 166,715, follow behind California, Illinois, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Michigan children made up 16.5 percent of the state's total COVID cases.

RELATED: Michigan averaging 651 COVID cases a day, adds 2,605 new COVID cases, 26 deaths

Cumulative Child COVID cases reported from 7/22/21 - 7/29/21
California: 503,460
Illinois: 232,739
Florida: 228,188
Pennsylvania: 181,868
Michigan: 166,715

Among states reporting, children made up 11.0%-19.9% of total cumulated state tests, and 0.00 to 0.26 percent of all COVID deaths, data found .

