Lansing mayor's race: Schor, Dunbar to face off in November

It’s official, Lansing Mayor Andy Schor and City Councilwoman Kathie Dunbar came out on top in Tuesday's mayoral primary and will face off in November’s election.

“We’ve worked really hard and we’ve listened to a lot of folks and we put together a campaign that represents what folks in this city want and need and I’m happy to represent that in office,” Dunbar said.

Dunbar said she’s looking forward to November’s election after finding out she’s one of two mayoral candidates who made it through the primary election. Six candidates went into the primary. now Dunbar and Mayor Andy Schor are the final two standing.

“My message would be to thank everyone that supported me through this process,” Dunbar said. “Everyone who came out to vote and everyone who is trying to control their destiny of Lansing.”

Schor released the following statement saying “ I am truly honored by the great number of Lansing residents who turned out to the polls in support of our vision.”

In the past, Schor has said if elected for a second term, he’ll focus on the city’s infrastructure, diversity efforts and gun violence among youth.

“I am confident that the budget we have will is able to support our neighborhoods, our safety and our jobs and infrastructure,” Schor said during a mayoral debate back in June.

If elected, Dunbar would be the first woman to serve as mayor in Lansing. She plans to push fiscal responsibility and citizen driven development and address issues such as homelessness, gun violence and inequality.