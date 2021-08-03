Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys for 8/3

ARK Invest funds pulled back on Tuesday, giving back some of Monday’s gains. ARKG performed the best out of the group, up 0.4% on the day, while ARKW lagged the rest of the group, down 1.0%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on August 3, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sells that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKF ) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 90,831 shares of Etsy & Buy 89,622 shares of Robinhood.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKG ) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 214,751 shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition, Buy 96,000 shares of Sema4 Holdings, Buy 31,587 shares of Signify Health, Buy 46,488 shares of 908 Devices, & Buy 55,163 shares of Fate Therapeutics.

ARK Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKK ) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 16,379 shares of Veracyte, Buy 190,000 shares of Pacific Bio, & Buy 186,114 shares of Fate Therapeutics.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKQ ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 397,767 shares of Markforged & Buy 22,232 shares of Aerovironment.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKW ) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 3,000 shares of Concord Acquisition & Buy 10,000 shares of Vuzix.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKX ) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: NO BUYS.

Check out all the Buys here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy ETSY ETSY INC 90,831 ARKF Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 89,622 ARKG Buy SRNG SOARING EAGLE ACQUISITION CORP 214,751 ARKG Buy SMFR SEMA4 HOLDINGS CORP 96,000 ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 31,587 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 11,809 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 46,488 ARKG Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 3,074 ARKG Buy EDIT EDITAS MEDICINE INC 35,000 ARKG Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 55,163 ARKK Buy VCYT VERACYTE INC 16,379 ARKK Buy PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC 190,000 ARKK Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 186,114 ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 37,694 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 397,767 ARKQ Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 22,232 ARKW Buy CND CONCORD ACQUISITION CORP 3,000 ARKW Buy KVSB KHOSLA VENTURES ACQUISITION CO II 10,000 ARKW Buy VUZI VUZIX CORP 90,000

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.