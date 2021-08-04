The nation is making an economic rebound

Some people can inject heroin and be OK. But for most, that behavior leads to disaster. Right now, we’re injecting economic heroin. Printing trillions and giving it away. Paying people not to work. Keeping interest rates really low while inflation cooks off. Feels great. It’s an economic party out there. And just maybe there will be no price to pay. But those of us who were around for the Fed’s inflation “cure” in the early ‘80s know that cure can be brutal. That’s when the federal funds rate went from about 5% to over 20% (yes, you read that right). And 30-year fixed mortgage rates were over 14% (yes, you read that right, too). Tomorrow’s home buyers will disappear if monthly payments tripled from today’s levels. And that would crash the housing market. Stock market too. Jerome Powell, the chairman of the Federal Reserve, was in his late 20s during those dark economic days in the ‘80s. “Oh, well inflation is now only running 5% and will moderate once supply-chain bottlenecks are opened.” Only 5%? Moderate? Maybe we can inject heroin and be OK. I’m not betting on it.