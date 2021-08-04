Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tallahassee, FL

TCC unveils new mural dedicated to students work ethic, perseverance

By Micah Cho
Posted by 
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BV585_0bH1QHlk00

With classes set to start at Tallahassee Community College on Aug. 23. The school is making sure that their students work-ethic during the pandemic is remembered.

TCC unveiled their newest mural in their student union Tuesday called 'We Rise'. Street Art Tallahassee and students worked together to show what it looked like to be a student during the pandemic, and how hurdles were overcome.

"We are very thrilled for them to be coming back and hope that this will be another hallmark at TCC that gives them hope," said Vice President of Student Affairs Gerald Jones. "It really embodies the esence of what we strive for at this college, and that is we try to create a culture of care."

Comments / 0

WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
591K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
Tallahassee, FL
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerald Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tcc#Mural#Student Union#Student Affairs#Tcc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy