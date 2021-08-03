Cancel
Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Sells for 8/3

By Chris Lange
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a8Fex_0bH1QGt100 ARK Invest funds pulled back on Tuesday with one exception. ARKG performed the best out of the group, with the exchange-traded fund up 0.4%, while ARKW did the worst, down about 1.0%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sells that ARK Invest executed on August 3, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest buys that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKF ) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 198,442 shares of Snap & Sell 127,693 shares of Tencent.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKG ) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 195,680 shares of Seres Therapeutics, Sell 94,417 shares of Roche, & Sell 143,100 shares of Novartis.

ARK Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKK ) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 69,100 shares of Nintendo.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKQ ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Sell 38,038 shares of BYD, Sell 1,488 shares of Tencent, & Sell 152,401 shares of JD.com.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKW ) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: NO SALES

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKX ) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Sell 25 shares of Raven Industries.

Check out all the sells here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares
ARKF Sell SCHW CHARLES SCHWAB CORP/THE 95
ARKF Sell SNAP SNAP INC 198,442
ARKF Sell TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 127,693
ARKG Sell MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS INC 195,680
ARKG Sell CLLS CELLECTIS SA 5,518
ARKG Sell SEER SEER INC 14,000
ARKG Sell RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 94,417
ARKG Sell REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC 22,000
ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 1,500
ARKG Sell NVS NOVARTIS AG 143,100
ARKK Sell NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 69,100
ARKQ Sell BYDDY BYD CO LTD 38,038
ARKQ Sell TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 1,486
ARKQ Sell PCAR PACCAR INC 840
ARKQ Sell JD JD.COM INC 152,401
ARKQ Sell BZ KANZHUN LTD 94
ARKX Sell RAVN RAVEN INDUSTRIES INC 25

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

