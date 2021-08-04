Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Scream Director Teases Plenty of Franchise Easter Eggs in New Film

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the course of the original four Scream films from director Wes Craven, audiences were treated to both obvious and subtle references to other corners of the horror genre, with co-director of the upcoming Scream Tyler Gillett recently pointing out that, while the film will be accessible to an entirely new generation, fans of the original franchise will be able to pick out Easter eggs that a casual viewer might not recognize. Given that the upcoming film comes a decade after the last installment hit theaters and that it's adopting the simple "Scream" title, it's clear that the upcoming endeavor won't merely replicate the formula that came before it. The new Scream is slated to hit theaters on January 14, 2022.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Gillett
Person
Wes Craven
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Eggs#Scream#Teases#Mtv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
TV & Videospurewow.com

This Terrifying New Movie Is Already Ranked #1 on Netflix After Only 4 Days

We’re majorly spooked by Netflix’s all-new slasher film (in the best way possible). Fear Street Part One: 1994—which is the first installment in the highly anticipated trilogy—recently premiered on the streaming service, and it’s already claimed a spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. In the trailer, we’re introduced to...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Fantastic Gerard Butler Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Gerard Butler has had a varied career since his ascent to stardom in vampire horror Dracula 2000. Although he has taken on few voice roles, in each of the How to Train Your Dragon movies he memorably played Stoick the Vast, a Viking chieftain and father of series protagonist Hiccup. The third and final of them, The Hidden World, has landed straight into Netflix’s top ten.
MoviesComicBook

Stephen King Reveals The Worst Horror Movie He's Ever Seen

Having recently sung the praises for The Blair Witch Project on social media, horror legend Stephen King has taken to Twitter to off a prompt for fans of the genre: "What is the worst horror movie you ever saw?" Naturally the creator of Carrie, The Shining, and The Stand had an answer of his own as well, calling the 1963 splatter film Blood Feast from cult director Herschell Gordon Lewis as the worst he's ever seen. The film followed a killer that was stalking and murdering women, collecting their body parts for a "Blood Feast" to the "Egyptian goddess" Ishtar.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Just Dropped Another Original Horror Movie

Netflix’s original programming is some of the best content on the platform, and the streaming service has just produced another new horror movie for users to enjoy. Available now, Fear Street Part Two: 1978 is available to stream. The film follows up from the first Fear Street Part One: 1994, which launched just a week ago on July 2, and will be followed by Fear Street Part Three: 1666 on July 16.
TV & VideosComicBook

Netflix Reveals Disappointing Sequel News for Popular Ryan Reynolds Film

Netflix had some disappointing news for fans of one popular Ryan Reynolds film. A new report from Variety explains that 6 Underground will not be getting a sequel. The streamer has made a point to pursue the most-watched titles on the service as they expand out. However, the Michael Bay movie ended up being a bit of a disappointment for the company. Netflix spent $150 million on the duo’s project and Scott Stuber explained how they ended up making that decision. It’s not at all uncommon for a project that fans absolutely adore to not get that chance at another go around. The streaming company has tightly-guarded secrets when it comes to how their algorithm prioritizes content. When it comes to 6 Underground, it was probably a number of factors. Not the least of which would be that price tag in the face of smaller investments yielding greater returns for the company. In spite of all of that, it has to sting for fans that were hoping for more.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Added 10 New Movies/TV Shows Today

It’s Friday, so you know what that means, Disney Plus users – time for another haul of new content to arrive on the Mouse House streaming platform. These days we’re treated to two hauls per week, what with original TV titles debuting on Wednesdays now. So if you’ve already binged the latest episodes of Marvel Studios Assembled and the Turner & Hooch premiere, then here’s what’s fresh on D+ for you to catch this weekend.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Fear Street Star Discusses Love for Scream Franchise and Auditioning

If there's anything horror fans love, it's an actor who's equally passionate for the genre. Netflix recently dropped their R.L Stein-based cinematic Fear Street trilogy on their streaming service, with each film earning a spot in their top 10 programs for the three weeks they were released. The film quickly found a devoted following as an instant cult classic for the new wave of horror fans, mostly for their interpersonal relationships, character development, and the occasional dip into an angsty bloodbath.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Thor’ Star Unexpectedly Walks Out of New HBO Movie, Network Pulls Plug

Thor franchise star Natalie Portman (Black Swan) has unexpectedly walked out of her upcoming HBO movie, Days of Abandonment. The premium cable network has pulled the plug on the TV movie based on the novel by My Brilliant Friend author Elena Ferrante that was set to star Oscar winner Natalie Portman.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Popular Ryan Reynolds Movie Is No Longer Getting A Sequel

Netflix has been doubling down on trying to build a number of film and television franchises from the ground up, but it’s impossible to predict from the outset which ones are capable of drawing in a big enough crowd and presenting the potential to continue on as a viable brand. On paper, though, 6 Underground looked to be a slam dunk.
MoviesComicBook

A DC Film is Dominating Netflix's Top 10

There's a comic book movie topping Netflix's charts today. It stars Chris Evans and Zoe Saldana, and if you've read this far, you probably already know that the punchline here is that rather than Avengers: Endgame, we're talking about The Losers. Based loosely on a Vertigo update of an old DC Comics property, The Losers centered on an elite U.S. Special Forces unit sent into the Bolivian jungle on a "search and destroy" mission, who find themselves the target of a lethal betrayal and make plans to even the score. The movie, released in 2010, also stars Idris Elba (Thor: Ragnarok), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead), Jason Patric (Powers), and was directed by Sylvain White.
Moviesgamingideology.com

M. Night Shyamalan Says Old Is “Disturbing And Dark” In New Promo Movie

Much like the characters stranded on M. Night Shyamalan’s mysterious beach, it feels like the blink of an eye before the passage of time results in OLD in cinemas this Friday. However, Universal has found enough time to squeeze in a final promo clip where the director talks about his filmmaking process, and how he thinks he’s not making it. “horror” movies; look below….
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Old director M. Night Shyamalan talks "experimental" island mystery that's more Twilight Zone than Lost

Ever since Haley Joel Osment said he could see dead people, it could have been easy for M. Night Shyamalan to rest on his laurels. Yet, there's a reason why – as GamesRadar+ sat down to talk with the director – he is keen to call his new movie Old "experimental." Shyamalan, it seems, is always in pursuit of something new. In an industry filled with franchises and sequels, he continues to be the refreshing antidote.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Terrifying Trailer for James Wan's New Horror Thriller MALIGNANT

James Wan is back with a new horror film titled Malignant. The first trailer has arrived, and it looks awesomely terrifying! Up until this point, we’ve known very little about this movie, but now we know what to expect and this film is going to take audiences on one hell of a scary-ass ride! Damn, I love Wan’s horror movie directing style and there are some great and frightening shots in this footage!
MoviesComplex

21 Easter Eggs From ‘Black Widow’

Black Widow, out now on Disney+ and in theaters, is the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film to be released in over two years. On its opening weekend, it earned $60 million from on-demand sales and an additional $159 million from the global box office. This past weekend has brought the global take to $264 million total.
TV & Videosthedigitalfix.com

Happy Death Day director teams up with Netflix for new ghost movie

Coming straight off the success of his comedy movie, Freaky, Christopher Landon will be teaming up with Netflix to bring us another quirky take on the horror genre. The Happy Death Day director announced via Twitter yesterday, confirming that his new production has started, as well as revealing the title of his and Netflix’s latest flick, We Have a Ghost.

Comments / 0

Community Policy