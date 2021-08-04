Dwayne Jonson AKA The Rock and Emily Blunt are currently busy promoting their new movie, Jungle Cruise, which was one of many films that got pushed back due to the pandemic. The adventure film is based on the Disneyland ride of the same name and will be hitting theatres and Disney+ Premier Access next week. It's clear Johnson and Blunt have a lot of love for each other, with them sharing cute stories in their interviews like why Blunt calls her co-star "Toots." While making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week, Johnson gave a pretty high compliment to his co-star, comparing her to one of the greatest adventure heroes in cinema history: Indiana Jones.